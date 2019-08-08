Riley Greene hits inside-the-park home run in Whitecaps debut

Posted 11:44 PM, August 8, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- It was the highly anticipated debut of Tigers fifth overall draft pick, Riley Greene in West Michigan on Thursday night. After a sacrifice fly and RBI in his first at bat, he would follow that up with a fly out to left and a pop out to third base. However, later in the game Greene would notch his first hit as a Whitecap with a base hit and in the bottom of the ninth, he had his first Midwest League home run on an inside-the-park shot deep to centerfield. The Whitecaps would fall in the game, 9-6.

Home run video via the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.