Senior Community Day is Friday, August 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Orchard View High School.
Senior Community Day
-
6th annual Refugee World Cup tournament is Saturday
-
Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan
-
Senior veterans in Battle Creek honored with special military flyover event
-
Dog rescued from animal shelter is sworn in as police K-9 officer
-
Newaygo community comes together for Joe Berger’s annual football camp
-
-
Thousands still without power across West Michigan
-
GR hoping to make parks safer with new program
-
City and Kent County to host expo on medical marijuana
-
Cooling centers throughout West Michigan offer relief from the heat
-
Midtown Grooves brings community together for a day of family fun
-
-
Dress like a cow, get free entree at Chick-fil-A Tuesday
-
‘Movies on Deck’ to show Saving Private Ryan on D-Day anniversary
-
See Jimmie Bones and others musical acts perform at Bikefest on the Grand