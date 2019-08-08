Stolen vehicle suspect sought in Calhoun Co.

Posted 6:25 PM, August 8, 2019

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a man who stole a truck Thursday in Allegan County.

The vehicle was reported stolen around 11:25 a.m. from a property on 29 Mile Road in Homer Township.

Around 3:25 p.m. the caller said they saw their green 1992 Ford Ranger heading towards Albion, which led to a short pursuit with Albion police. Authorities say the suspect ditched the vehicle in an alley of N Huron Street and ran away.

Responding officers and a K-9 unit were unable to find him.

The suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt with small white lettering all over it at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

