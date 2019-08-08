Students take flight at first aviation day camp in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of middle school students are taking part in the first ever aviation day camp being held at the Muskegon Airport.

A lucky group of 25 students from three different school districts are taking part in the camp. It is a collaborative project between the Montague, Orchard View and Muskegon Area Intermediate school districts.

Simeon Frang, the curriculum director at Orchard View, sees the project as a chance to expose the students for future career options. “This is a great experience especially for students in middle school and going into high school to get a better appreciation of everything that’s involved in the aviation industry,” he says.

Some of the students taking part in the four-day experience have never been up in a plane before. One of those students, Sebastian Frank, spoke to FOX 17 Thursday, saying, “I think it’s cool, but it’s really nerve-racking because I’ve never been on an airplane before.”

Frang hopes the hands-on camp activities will stick with the kids, saying, “We were up in the control tower yesterday and for them to see the live radar… it was just an experience that they’ll never forget. They are amazed and I think in wonder of all this stuff.”

The camp is teaching the students about different mechanical aspects of the planes, as well as about different career opportunities in the aviation industry.

“We have adults who have a passion for something together with kids that have a passion for it. And its neat to see them interact with one another around a common theme and so that’s just been great this week,” Frang says.

The group is hoping that after the success of the camp this year, they will be able to continue the program next year.