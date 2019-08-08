Trump names new acting intelligence director

Posted 7:44 PM, August 8, 2019, by

Retired Vice Adm. Joseph Maguire after testifying during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to be confirmed as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, on Capitol Hill, on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting national intelligence director.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump says Maguire has had a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010.

Trump says Maguire had leadership roles throughout his career, including commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a fellow at Harvard University.

Maguire becomes acting director on Aug. 15, the same day current National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.