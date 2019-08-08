Upcoming festival showcases West Michigan’s Hispanic culture

The vibrant sights, sounds and traditions of the Hispanic culture will be put on full display, Friday, August 9-11 in Calder Plaza, as The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is excited to host the Hispanic Festival!

Free entry for the whole family but bring some cash to enjoy delicious entrees and shop the vendors.

There will be live entertainment, kid’s activities, dancing and more!

Everything kicks off at 5pm Friday and ends at 5:30pm on Sunday. For a full list of hours and events, head to their Facebook page.

