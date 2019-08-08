What happens to plastic after it’s recycled

Posted 11:33 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, August 8, 2019

Maybe you’ve seen those cute commercials out right now with talking raccoons rummaging through the trash. While comical, the message is actually quite serious.

Did you know that Michigan has the lowest recycling rate in the Great Lakes? There's a new promotion out from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) that wants to double the number of people recycling in Michigan.

Beyond just recycling, there are ways that those who recycle already, can step up their game as well. Morning Mix went to Cascade Engineering to learn their role when it comes to recycling.

As mentioned above, this campaign is designed to double Michigan's recycling rate to 30 percent by 2025 and all Michiganders really can really contribute to this program. Be mindful when you are putting things out for recycling, as well. Make sure your food containers are cleaned!

To learn more about the new EGLE campaign along with tips and recycling information, visit www.recyclingraccoons.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.