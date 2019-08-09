21st annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The 21st annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford , a 5K Run/Walk and Kids for Kids Fun Run, will take place in downtown Rockford on Saturday, August 17.

Proceeds from this event are donated to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne).

Since inception, the event has raised more than $1 million for the cause.

For more information on this year’s Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford or Duchenne, please visit MitchellsRun.org.