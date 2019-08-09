× Authorities seek missing Livonia man

LIVONIA, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Livonia man.

Phillip Heilman, 68, was last seen Friday near his home on Houghton Street in Livonia when he went for a walk.

Heilman is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a brown T-shirt, blue shorts, glasses and black shoes with Velcro when he left.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.