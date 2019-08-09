× Calhoun Co. stolen vehicle suspect arrested

ALBION, Mich. — Authorities have arrested a man who they say stole two vehicles over the last two days in Calhoun County.

Deputies were called around 7 a.m. Friday on a report of a stolen vehicle south of Albion. The property’s owner had surveillance footage of the suspect, which resembled the description of a person involved in a chase on Thursday.

Investigators used that video to identify the suspect and figured out they had a probation tether that could be used for tracking. Authorities said the tether showed the suspect was at both places the vehicles were stolen at the time they were taken.

Albion police located the man off Michigan Street in the vehicle that was stolen Friday, which was when the suspect ran. The suspect was eventually found inside a shed in the perimeter officers had set up.