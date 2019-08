× Driver swerves to miss Amish buggy, hits trees

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Howard City woman was injured in a crash Thursday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pierce Road and 175th Avenue in Mecosta County.

Deputies say the driver swerved to avoid a collision with an Amish buggy and went off road into several trees.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

No one inside the Amish buggy was hurt.