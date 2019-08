GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The father of a Michigan State and Forest Hills football player who died three years ago, has died.

The death of David Sadler, the father of Mike Sadler, was announced Friday by the Michael Sadler Foundation.

The West Michigan Whitecaps held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Sadler Foundation.

Mike Sadler played football at Michigan State University and Forest Hills Northern. He died in 2016 in a crash at the age of 24.