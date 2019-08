× Fire that killed elderly man in GR not suspicious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators have determined a fire that killed an elderly Grand Rapids man was not suspicious.

It happened Wednesday at a home on Bridge Street NW near Bristol Avenue.

Firefighters found a 96-year-old man unconscious near the front door and tried to administer CPR, but were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.