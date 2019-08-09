Friday’s Friend: Hare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hare is a 2-year-old male Lionhead mix rabbit. Hare is very curious and loves to be pet.

Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters - August 9

HSWM is thrilled to be participating in this summer's Empty the Shelters made possible by Bissell Pet Foundation. During this special two-day event, adoption fees are $25 for adult dogs and kittens, and adult cats are fee-free! Puppies will not be available at this event.

Clear the Shelters - August 17

Join HSWM for this special adoption event on Saturday, August 17 for reduced rate adoptions. Adult dogs will be $99 to adopt, heartworm positive dogs will be $149 to adopt, and cats and critters will both be just $9 to adopt! Kittens and puppies will not be available.

Bark in the Dark: 5-9pm on Saturday, October 5 - Riverside Park in Grand Rapids

Come bark with us! The best dog-friendly night in town is just over two months away and tickets are now available! Featuring glow in the dark 5k, 1-mile fun run/walk and TONS of activities for runner and non-runner alike you and your pups are sure to have a blast. Head to our Facebook event page for more information and to purchase tickets.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.