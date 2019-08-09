DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Hewartson family thanks community for helping ‘find our daughter’

Posted 4:18 PM, August 9, 2019, by

WAYLAND, Mich. — The parents of a 15-year-old girl who was discovered with an alleged predator in Rhode Island have been reunited with their daughter and are expressing gratitude for those who helped bring her home.

Gracie Hewartson was found at a home in Warwick with 43-year-old Charles Morancey five days after she went missing from her family’s Wayland home. Morancey is facing charges in both Rhode Island and Michigan.

Darrin Hewartson, Gracie’s father, said he and his wife are focused on helping their daughter recover.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Hewartson family to help with travel expenses, medical bills and lost wages from the time the family searched for Gracie. The fundraising goal is set at $2,500.

“I’m still amazed at people we don’t have any idea who they are, and they’re just so helpful with spreading the news while she was gone. I just can’t thank everyone enough,” Darrin Hewartson said. “The community amazed me with all the help and support we’ve gotten to find our daughter.”

Morancey is fighting extradition to Michigan. An extradition hearing has been set at the end of September.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.