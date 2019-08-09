DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Homeowner reports handgun stolen during Florida sex party

Posted 11:24 AM, August 9, 2019, by

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida homeowner says someone stole a 9 mm Glock handgun from his bedroom during a weekend sex party.

But Volusia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Smith tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal the homeowner couldn’t give detectives the names of possible suspects because the 20 or so people attending the orgy wore masks.

Smith says the handgun was apparently on a bedroom nightstand during the party. It was taken between July 19 and July 21 and reported later.

The homeowner said they party was advertised on social media and guests were encouraged to bring friends and to use fictitious names or no name at all. He said he probably only knew about five of the guests that entered the home that weekend.

Smith says it’s unlikely they’ll solve the crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.