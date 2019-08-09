DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

John Ball Zoo adds honey bee hive exhibit

Posted 10:55 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, August 9, 2019

Photo of the honey bee hive from John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – You can now see just how busy those bees are in a new exhibit at the John Ball Zoo.

The Grand Rapids zoo now has an observation honey bee hive available for visitors to safely watch the bees close up as they do their work of building the honey comb and raising baby bees.

The exhibit includes split views of the hive and see the queen laying eggs, while also seeing worker bees bringing in pollen, making honey and doing the “waggle dance.”

The hive is in the Natural Treasures building.  The exhibit will also help educate the public on the importance of bees.

