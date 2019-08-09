DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

John Kay and Who’s To Say performing free concert at Mulligan’s Pub

Posted 11:59 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, August 9, 2019

John Kay and Who's To Say started their journey on the East side of Michigan. Now they're growing in popularity and performing on the West side of the Mitten tonight.

The band will be performing at Mulligan's Pub, located at 1518 Wealthy Street South East. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the band will start to play at 10 p.m. sharp, so don't be late!

The show is free, but only people 21 and older can enter.

Watch them perform on the West Michigan Soundstage to get a preview of one of their first songs, "Dealing with People."

