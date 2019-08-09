Motorcyclist dies after Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash in Muskegon Township.

It happened around 5:46 p.m. on Apple Avenue near Mill Iron Road.

Police said a car pulled out of a parking lot and tried to get across all five lanes of Apple Avenue to get to another parking lot and was struck by a motorcycle going west.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. His name hasn’t been released at this time.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

