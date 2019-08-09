× MSP: Pedestrian severely injured in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of seriously injuring a pedestrian Thursday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Youngman Road near Roy Drive in Eureka Township.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Derrick Powers, from Sand lake, was found seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police say it appears he was hit by an SUV or pick-up truck that fled the scene. He was found by a passerby who called 911.

The suspect vehicle and driver remain at large.

If you know anything call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.