MSP: Stolen vehicle set on fire in Branch Co.

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire in Branch County.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday in a field on Blossom Road in Sherwood Township, south of Battle Creek.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen from Ohio on July 15, but didn’t provide any other information on the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles in the area when the fire was discovered. Deputies found one of them, but are still searching for the other: an older model red or maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.