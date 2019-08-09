Northeast GR named ‘hottest zip code’ in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is home to the hottest zip code in America according to a real estate website.

Realtor.com named 49505, which covers the northeast portion of the city, including the Creston neighborhood, as the most attractive area in the country. The website takes factors like the price of homes, how quick they sell, parks, schools, art and shops into the rankings.

Real estate agent Jesse Baragar has seen firsthand how the area has grown in popularity.

“It’s affordable too, good first-time home buying area but just the parks and community and the walkability is the main reasons,” Baragar said.

The cost of homes is creating a lot of bidding wars between people trying to move in.

“It’s a hot price range, $178,000 is the average sale price in this area, very aggressive sale price,” Baragar said. “You add the shortage of months of inventory here, as well that’s going to have people fighting to get in as they kind of are.”

All of the factors used in the top ranking are signs of the city growing as a whole.

“You got a skyscraper going up every couple days ago it seems like, new cranes going up, lots of growth, nice big companies coming in, and people moving back to Michigan that’s going to help that as well, but it’s definitely growing that’s for sure,” Baragar said.

This is the second year in a row a Kent County zip code has topped the list. In 2018, Kentwood was named the hottest zip code.