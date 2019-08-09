× Police: Man arrested after being found in 2 homes

BRIDGMAN, Mich. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly being found in two Berrien County homes.

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home on Orchard Street after a couple said they found a man inside their bathroom. After confronting him, he ran away from the home and police were unable to find him.

About three hours later, police were called to a home on Baldwin Road after a homeowner said they woke up to their dog barking and found a man inside their house. The man ran away again, but officers and K-9 unit tracked him down to a nearby backyard where he was laying behind the shed.

Police said the man matched the description of the suspect in the earlier incident and was taken into custody on two separate charges of illegal entry. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

Police said the suspect entered both homes through unlocked doors and nothing was taken during either incident.