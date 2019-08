× Ralph Munger doing ‘great’ after quadruple bypass surgery

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford head football coach Ralph Munger is doing great after undergoing successful quadruple bypass surgery on Friday, his wife said.

Despite several rumors after he was admitted to the hospital, Kathy Munger says her husband has zero plans to retire or resign and has every intention of being involved this season.

Depending on his recovery, he’s hoping to at least be in the press box during the Rams opening game.