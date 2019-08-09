Sen. Peters calls for more CBP officers at Ford Intl. Airport during motorcycle tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, addressed the need for more Customs and Border Patrol officers at the airport in Grand Rapids Friday morning dur his annual statewide motorcycle tour.

Peters, a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, described his efforts to increase federal resources at places like Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“When you look at what’s been happening right now, as well, with the increased flow of folks on the southern border, pulling people away from a lot of important border facilities like here in Grand Rapids, and other places around the country, it’s important that we hire additional CBP officers," Peters said.

In April, Peters and Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, introduced legislation to address CPB staffing shortages. According to Peters' website, the bill is supported by National Border Patrol Council, the National Treasury Employees Union, the American Association of Port Authorities, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Airports Council International and the American Association of Airport Executives.

“The men and women of CBP have a very difficult job, they need to be properly staffed to go forward," Peters said. "I have broad bipartisan support for the legislation as it goes to the senate floor. I would expect that it hopefully passes soon.”

At his stop at the airport, Peters also addressed gun violence, the Democratic presidential primary, and congressional investigations.

Peters' tour included stops in Flint, Escanaba, Marquette County and Traverse City.