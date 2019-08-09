Stroke Camp will provide day of free education on stroke care and prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In September, Spectrum Health is offering a day of free activities and education surrounding stroke care and stroke prevention.

Stroke Camp is intended to be a day of relaxation and fun, while also providing education and awareness regarding stroke and stroke prevention. There will be wide variety of activities and mini-lectures for stroke survivors and their caregivers.

Stroke Camp will take place on Saturday, September 28 at The Prince Conference Center at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

For more information about stroke and to download the Spectrum Health Stroke Guide, visit spectrumhealth.org.