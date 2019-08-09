DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Stroke Camp will provide day of free education on stroke care and prevention

Posted 11:09 AM, August 9, 2019, by

In September, Spectrum Health is offering a day of free activities and education surrounding stroke care and stroke prevention.

Stroke Camp is intended to be a day of relaxation and fun, while also providing education and awareness regarding stroke and stroke prevention. There will be wide variety of activities and mini-lectures for stroke survivors and their caregivers.

Stroke Camp will take place on Saturday, September 28 at The Prince Conference Center at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

For more information about stroke and to download the Spectrum Health Stroke Guide, visit spectrumhealth.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.