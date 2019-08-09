Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Berlin Raceway

Don't miss out on the hot track and cool drinks at Berlin Raceway's Cars and Crafts Carshow on Saturday.

The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and will feature a Top 10 judged vote by Star Customs and a Best of Show picked by yet to be announced, special guest.

Bring in a car to compete too! Get more information at BerlinRaceway.com.

National Blueberry Festival

Celebrate everything blueberries in South Haven for the 56th annual National Blueberry Festival, August 9-11.

There will be endless foods made with the delectable fruit all the way to pie-eating contests for adults and kids, mainstage entertainment, shopping, and quirky contests that will entertain the family.

Plus there's an area specifically set aside for the kiddos at their KidZone.

Get an entire list of events at blueberryfestival.com.

Zeeland Chalk Fest

Zeeland Chalk Fest is taking place on the newly renovated Elm Street on August 9 and 10. The Woonerf lets people stroll and watch the artists, visit food trucks, enjoy live music and play outdoor games. Event-goers are welcome to vote for their favorite artistic chalk creations. The people's choice winner will be announced on Saturday. Artists work will be completed today but all are welcome to come see the pieces through independent viewing on Saturday.

Find more information on Zeeland Chalk Fest on Facebook.