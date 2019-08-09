DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

US says border agents patrolling river shot at from Mexico

Posted 7:23 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, August 9, 2019

A Customs and Border Patrol car sits parked on the international bridge, which crosses the Rio Grande to Mexico, in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 4, 2019. (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images)

FRONTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says gunmen from the Mexican side shot at agents patrolling the Rio Grande.

No agents were injured. But the agency says automatic weapons gunfire damaged one of its boats.

Agents on board estimated at least 50 rounds were fired by four gunmen around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the South Texas city of Fronton. A Border Patrol spokesman couldn’t immediately say whether the agents returned fire.

Mexico’s foreign relations ministry tweeted it would cooperate with U.S. authorities to identify those responsible.

The Rio Grande separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas. Border agents and Texas authorities routinely patrol the river and sometimes rescue migrants trying to cross.

Gangs dominate the region across the river from South Texas. U.S. authorities have forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, citing capacity issues.

