Volunteers make new beds for children in foster care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children in foster care will soon have a bed to call their own thanks to a group of volunteers.

Employees with G.E. Aviation and Bethany Christian Services teamed up Friday to build new bunk beds.

Bethany Christian Services says the number of children in foster care is at its highest level in U.S. history, largely because of the opioid crisis.

Heather Flak is a manufacturing engineer with G.E. Aviation, and says it’s important to give back to the community she lives in.

“For me, I actually personally have some of my siblings that are adopted, and so really when I saw this event, it felt it was kind of meant to be for me to lead this event,” she said.

Some of the beds will also go to refugee families Bethany Christian Services works with.