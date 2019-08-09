DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Muskegon County.

It happened around 3:09 p.m. on northbound US-31 near Black Creek Road in Fruitport Township.

Police didn’t specify what caused the crash, but said there was only one vehicle involved. The driver, a 30-year-old Muskegon woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477.

