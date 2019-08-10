2 northern Indiana children are missing and in danger

HAMLET, Ind. — An AMBER Alert has been declared statewide for two children from Hamlet who are missing and considered to be in extreme danger.

Hamlet is located in northern Indiana near South Bend.

The children are:

Ayden Javier Mendez, a 7-year-old Hispanic boy, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “Mexico” written on it and black shorts.

Yulianna Rose Mendez, a 3-year-old Hispanic girl, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

They were last seen at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in Hamlet and are believed to be in extreme danger.

A suspect is being sought. He is identified as Francisco Javier Mendez, a 28-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana license plate number LX5262.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Hamlet Police Department at (574) 773-3771 Option 1 or to call 9-1-1.