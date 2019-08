PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man is hospitalized after driving off the road hitting a tree and a chain-link fence in Porter Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells us Joshua Lee Austin, 34, from Hudson, Indiana was driving on River Rd in Cass County when he drove through a curve.

Investigators say Austin was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor as deputies continue to investigate.