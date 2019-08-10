Infant, one other hospitalized in chain-reaction accident

Posted 3:46 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, August 10, 2019

WATERVLIET TWP. Mich. — A six car accident sent an infant and one other to the hospital Friday.

At 6:30 p.m. traffic had backed up due to construction on I-94 eastbound near Hartford. A Paw Paw man driving a Chevy Malibu did not see traffic coming to a stop ahead and collided with the Hyundai Sonata in front of him. The impact sent the Sonata forward hard enough to push a Honda Civic into a Dodge Caravan. At the same time, the driver of a Hyundai Tuscan did not see the accident happening and hit the back of the Malibu.

A total of 6 cars were found to be involved in the accident, which is still under investigation but the Berrien County Accident Investigation Unit.

The infant is being treated at Bronson Hospital and has regained consciousness. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the infant is doing well. The driver of the Malibu was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived and was air-lifted to Bronson. He is still unconscious in critical condition according to Berrien County Sheriff’s press release.

County officials have not determined if alcohol or speed were a factor in the collision.

 

