Life-threatening injuries reported after pedestrian hit in Mt. Pleasant

Posted 2:14 AM, August 10, 2019, by

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating after a person was hit by an unknown vehicle.

According to the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, August 8.

The victim, who is not being named at this time, was hit near Packard Rd and Isabella Rd in the Union township area of Mount Pleasant.

That person was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the suspect is also being held as MSP continues their investigation.

