Man drowns in Thornapple River

Posted 10:33 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42PM, August 10, 2019

Barry County Sheriff's vehicle at the scene of drowning off River's Edge Lane in Middleville, 8-10-2019

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich.  — A spokesman for the Barry County Medical Examiner’s Office says an elderly man drowned Saturday in the Thornapple River.

The location was in Middleville, off Rivers Edge Lane south of Parmalee Road and west of Whitneyville Road.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man’s body in the river just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Phil Clinton, a Medical Examiner’s spokesman who works through Western Michigan University, told FOX 17 at the scene the man drowned. But the spokesman said he was unable to provide any more details.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would provide more details about the drowning and who it was in a news release.

Also responding to the scene was the Thornapple EMS.

 

