Man hospitalized in Portland Twp. crash

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is expected to be OK after his car lost a wheel in a crash.

At about 5:40 p.m. Friday, August 9, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at EB I-96 near Cutler Rd in Portland Township.

Deputies say the male in a black Toyota 4-Runner ran over the rumble strip, lost control, and rolled several times.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.