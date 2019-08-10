More than 100 join in ‘Unity’ march in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — More than 100 people have marched through downtown El Paso, Texas, on the one week anniversary of a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans in the Texas border city.

The group chanted, “gun reform now,” and “aquí estamos y no nos vamos,” Spanish for “here we are and we are not leaving.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens organized Saturday’s march.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, spoke to the crowd. He has blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for spreading fear and hate, leading Trump to tweet that O’Rourke should “be quiet.”

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder and say they’re considering hate-crime charges.

