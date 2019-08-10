× Woman pedestrian hit & killed on highway east of Ludington

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman died when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along a highway near Ludington early Saturday morning.

At 3:08 a.m. Saturday, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Mason County’s Amber Township just east of Ludington.

The investigation showed that a 25-year-old Walkerville woman died when she was walking eastbound on U.S. 10 in the roadway and was struck by a 2004 Kia passenger vehicle. The Kia also was traveling eastbound in the right lane and was being driven by a 51-year-old Branch man.

He was not injured in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old Branch woman, was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time deputies are unsure why the woman was walking in the roadway.

Life EMS, the sheriff’s office Reconstruction Team and the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors for the driver of the vehicle. Toxicology tests are pending for the dead woman.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.