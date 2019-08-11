13-year-old boy injured by beach umbrella in Massachusetts

Posted 3:19 AM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20AM, August 11, 2019
By Madeleine Thompson

(CNN) — A 13-year-old boy was injured by an umbrella at a Massachusetts beach Friday, the Gloucester Fire Department said. Fire Lt. Nick Ouellette told CNN he responded to the call at Good Harbor Beach around 1:40 p.m. and learned the boy had a puncture wound on his left shoulder caused by a beach umbrella.

A lifeguard and an off-duty nurse were assisting the boy before paramedics arrived, Ouellette said, adding that everyone seemed “surprisingly calm.” He said he wasn’t sure how the umbrella injured the boy, who Ouellette believes was at the beach with his family.

The boy had “serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was transported to Beverly Hospital, the fire department said.

Good Harbor Beach is on Cape Ann, about 40 miles northeast of Boston.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.