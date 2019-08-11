Escaped Tennessee inmate is back in custody, suspect in female corrections official’s death

Posted 1:58 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:10PM, August 11, 2019

Curtis Ray Watson (CNN Photo)

HENNING, Tenn. (CNN) — An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee prison has been taken into custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections attributed Curtis Ray Watson’s capture to the “vigilant efforts” of search teams and resident tips.

Curtis Ray Watson in police custody.

Curtis Ray Watson in police custody.

Watson was apprehended at 11 a.m. Sunday in Henning, where the West Tennessee State Penitentiary he escaped from on Wednesday is located, the department said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the department confirmed a sighting of Watson in Henning.

Watson had changed his clothing and was believed to be wearing camouflage bib overalls and a hat, the Department of Corrections said Sunday. He was carrying a camp backpack, the department added.

Local residents have watched as law enforcement officials and K-9 units have descended on the area searching for him.

“It scares you. I mean, you don’t know where he’s gonna turn up or what else he’s gonna do,” Debbie White, who lives a few miles from the prison, told CNN affiliate WREG. “If he did what he did to get out, then to me he’s a desperate man on the run.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said he’s a suspect in the death of Debra Johnson, 64, a longtime corrections official who was found dead in her home on the prison grounds. Watson was seen at her home three hours before her body was discovered, investigators said.

Her co-workers discovered her body about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after she didn’t report to work. Hours earlier, at 8:30 a.m., corrections officers saw Watson on a facility golf cart at her home, the TBI said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.