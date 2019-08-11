× Escaped Tennessee inmate is back in custody, suspect in female corrections official’s death

HENNING, Tenn. (CNN) — An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee prison has been taken into custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections attributed Curtis Ray Watson’s capture to the “vigilant efforts” of search teams and resident tips.

Curtis Ray Watson in police custody.

Watson was apprehended at 11 a.m. Sunday in Henning, where the West Tennessee State Penitentiary he escaped from on Wednesday is located, the department said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the department confirmed a sighting of Watson in Henning.

Watson had changed his clothing and was believed to be wearing camouflage bib overalls and a hat, the Department of Corrections said Sunday. He was carrying a camp backpack, the department added.