Land Conservancy slates scenic art shows for Muskegon & GR

Posted 10:36 AM, August 11, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is hosting two gallery exhibitions featuring artwork created to capture scenic natural areas that have been protected for future generations.

A collaboration called “Preserved!” includes 16 painters, photographers, ceramic artists and fiber artists with ties to western Michigan. They visited natural areas protected by the Land Conservancy in recent months, including Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve, The Highlands and Saul Lake Bog.

The exhibitions are Oct. 3-8 at the Frauenthal Center Reception Gallery in Muskegon and Oct. 17-19 at LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids. All registration fees and art sales will benefit the nonprofit Land Conservancy.

Joe Engel, executive director of the Land Conservancy, says in a statement that art “has a unique ability to capture the precious beauty nature holds.”

