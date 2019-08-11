Local high school performs with Foreigner

Posted 11:27 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34PM, August 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- 80s musical icon, Foreigner, shared the stage with local high school singers at Frederik Meijer Gardens Sunday night.

The South Christian Madrigal Singers fulfilled the dreams of hairbrush-microphone wielding teens everywhere, joining the band for the encore "I Wanna Know What Love Is." 

The collaboration highlights the importance of music programs giving students the skills and opportunity to stretch creatively, earning positive feedback and building self-esteem - OK, maybe a bit of ego, too!

Foreigner performed during the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series and opens their stage for opportunities like this in every market they tour.

FOX 17's morning show is excited to speak with the young singers first thing Monday morning.

