× People reports Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split less than a year after they married, according to a Sunday report by People.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told the publication in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple.

On Saturday, Miley posted photos of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.

“Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” she captioned one post.