Portland kid gives away backpacks

PORTLAND, Mich. — Joey Williams is doing his best to make sure no kid goes back to school without supplies.

“We’re doing a backpack drive,” 11-year-old Joey Williams said.

The backpack drive, held at Bogue Flats in Portland , is just the start of Joey’s good deeds.

This is actually the second year for the drive Joey thought up completely himself. Last year, they had 115 backpacks to give away. This year, they’re giving away 132.

Joey raised most of the money with a car wash held specifically to buy school supplies. Epic Community Church in Portland, as well as other individual donors also contributed.

“I think it’s important that no kid goes without,” Joey’s mom, Stephanie Williams said.

Joey definitely learned giving from his parents, but has taken it the extra mile.

“Joey will go without, to see other kids have,” Stephanie Williams said.

They will give away all 132 backpacks and all the supplies until they’re gone. Joey and his family even made door to door deliveries to people who couldn’t come out to one of their giveaways.

You can connect with Joey’s efforts for more information here.