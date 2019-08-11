 Shower chances to end the weekend and start the work week

Posted 8:10 AM, August 11, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with the chance to see an isolated shower or possible storm primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures work into the lower 80s again as humidity increases.

Humidity levels will increase on Sunday giving us sticky and muggy conditions. The muggy air increases even more on Monday with high humidity levels once again. The good news though is that we will see humidity levels drop on Tuesday.

Our next main chance for showers and storms arrive in the second half of Monday mainly in the evening hours and lingering into Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will be mostly along and south of I-96 with severe weather chances around the I-94 area. Gusty winds will be our biggest concern. After this system, we drop temperatures into the 70s before returning to the 80s and sunshine by the end of the week.

