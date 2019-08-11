Teen airlifted to hospital after tubing accident

Posted 7:13 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, August 11, 2019

PORTER TWP. Mich. — A teen suffered a head injury while tubing with friends  Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke tells FOX 17 a group of friends were tubing on Shavehead Lake when the teen and one other person fell off. The 15 year-old from Illinois struck his friend’s shoulder with his head in the fall.

The young man went back to a dock where Cass County Marine deputies gave him first-aid until emergency medical services could arrive. He was air-lifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Cass County Marine deputies patrolling Shavehead Lake credit Porter Fire Department, SEPSA EMS, and Parkview Samaritan’s Medical Helicopter for their assistance.

 

