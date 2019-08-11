West Michigan golfer Gabrielle Shipley returning for event in Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hastings native and Grand Valley alum, Gabrielle Shipley is returning to West Michigan this weekend for the Symetra Tour's Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek. Shipley joined us in studio to talk about her journey and the upcoming tournament.

