5 Kent Co. cellphone stores robbed last weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating multiple cellphone store robberies from over the weekend.

Authorities said they have been called to five burglaries between Friday to Monday.

From Friday into Saturday, there were three incidents at Verizon stores in Caledonia, Lowell and Plainfield townships. On Sunday into Monday, there were two more at an AT&T store in Algoma Township and a Sprint store in Plainfield Township.

Forced entry was a common factor in each of the break-ins, and investigators say cellphones appear to be the target. So far, there have been several display phones and some accessories taken.

Some of the stores were able to avoid anything being taken by securing their display phones at night.

Authorities said the stores were entered by anywhere from one to four people, and all the break-ins are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.