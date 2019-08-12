Ann Huizenga, mother of Rep. Huizenga, dies at 88

Posted 10:52 PM, August 12, 2019, by

ZEELAND, Mich. — Ann Huizenga, the mother of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, has died at the age of 88.

Ann Huizenga taught dance classes in West Michigan for years after moving to Zeeland from Chicago, working at Holland and Zeeland Community Ed. Before starting her own studio, Dance Today.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Yntema Funeral Home at 251 S State St. in Zeeland. Funeral services will start at noon Saturday at Haven Christian Reformed Church at 541 Alice St.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.