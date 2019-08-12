× Ann Huizenga, mother of Rep. Huizenga, dies at 88

ZEELAND, Mich. — Ann Huizenga, the mother of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, has died at the age of 88.

Ann Huizenga taught dance classes in West Michigan for years after moving to Zeeland from Chicago, working at Holland and Zeeland Community Ed. Before starting her own studio, Dance Today.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Yntema Funeral Home at 251 S State St. in Zeeland. Funeral services will start at noon Saturday at Haven Christian Reformed Church at 541 Alice St.