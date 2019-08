WALKER, Mich. – A black bear that was spotted in Kent County last week is apparently still in area.

Doug Lemmen shared this video to FOX 17 Monday morning from Alpine Estates, which is a few blocks west of the Meijer on Alpine Avenue.

Ken Nelson shared this video to FOX 17 of the apparently the same bear outside a business in the 1000 block of Three Mile Road NW.